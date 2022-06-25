Joby Young Named American Farm Bureau Federation Executive Vice President

website maker

The American Farm Bureau Federation has named Joby Young the organization’s next Executive Vice President, stepping into the role in mid-July following the retirement of Dale Moore.

As Executive Vice President, Joby will serve in a chief of staff role at AFBF, managing across departments and working closely with our state Farm Bureaus to achieve organizational goals. It’s a familiar role for Young who previously served in the same capacity at USDA and in Congress.

“Joby is going to be a fantastic addition to our team at Farm Bureau,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “He has more than a decade of experience in food and agriculture policy, from the halls of Congress to the highest levels of the Executive Branch. The Farm Bureau family will be well-served by his strong leadership skills.”

Young said he looks forward to starting in the new role, adding, “I’m honored to join the talented team at the American Farm Bureau Federation. Having worked alongside the Farm Bureau community nationwide throughout my career, there is no better team to work with and no better mission than to serve America’s farm families and rural communities.”

Young is currently a partner at Horizons Global Solutions LLC, a consulting firm where he advises clients in the food and agriculture sectors.

Young previously served as Chief of Staff in a variety of USDA offices and mission areas, including the Office of Congressional Relations and Rural Development, before becoming the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary and ultimately serving in that role for the entire department under the Secretary of Agriculture. He also served as a Chief of Staff in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Young holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law and Bachelor of Arts degrees in history and communications from the University of Georgia.

Source: American Farm Bureau Federation