Jenna Kelsay: From Indiana FFA State Officer to Johnson County Fair Queen

It has been a very busy summer for Jenna Kelsay of Whiteland. The former Indiana FFA State Officer has a brand-new role throughout this week.

“I’m so excited to call this place home and I’m so excited I’m Miss Johnson County!” exclaimed Jenna on Sunday night just moments after being crowned Miss Johnson County 2023 during the Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair in Franklin.

“All I can feel is grateful and so thankful for this opportunity,” says Jenna. “I’ve dreamed of being Miss Johnson County since I was so young and it’s such an honor to be such a role model for young girls now.”

In June, Jenna wrapped up a year’s worth of service as Southern Region Vice President of Indiana FFA. She was also big part of the planning and execution of the Indiana State FFA Convention at Purdue University’s campus.

“It was an absolute whirlwind,” Jenna says. “My favorite part of Indiana FFA state office was State Convention. I loved being on stage and interacting with so many different members and celebrating their success.”

Jenna says serving as an Indiana FFA State Officer, a ten-year 4-H member, and as Johnson County Fair Queen have given her opportunities to serve as an advocate for Indiana agriculture, which she says she plans to continue as a career after she graduates from Purdue.

“I am moving in to Purdue almost exactly a month from today, so I’m super excited about that. The gap year last year from serving as Indiana FFA State Office made me even that much more excited to be a ‘Boilermaker’, so I can’t wait to be living at Purdue. I will be studying agriculture economics and maybe a double major in agriculture communications.”

So, what advice does Jenna have for other young kids serving in FFA and 4-H?

“I think the biggest piece of advice I can give any young person is to just completely be themselves, because that’s the best that they can be. Show up as themselves and truly be themselves and be confident in the person that they are,” says Jenna.

Click below for C.J. Miller’s radio news report and interview with Johnson County Fair Queen Jenna Kelsay for Hoosier Ag Today.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CJ-WRAP-JENNA-KELSAY-JOHNSON-CO-FAIR-QUEEN-071723.mp3