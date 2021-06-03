JBS Plants Reopening After Cyber Attack

JBS employees began to return to work on Wednesday at U.S. meat plants, one day after the company’s beef operations stopped following a cyber-attack. The attack disrupted meat production in North America and Australia.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that a Russian-linked hacking group is behind the cyber-attack against JBS. Brazil’s JBS controls approximately 20 percent of the cattle and hog slaughter capacity in the U.S.

Getting the plants back in operation should prevent a severe disruption to the American supply chain. The world’s largest meatpacker, JBS said Wednesday that most operations had already resumed, including all their pork, poultry, and prepared foods facilities around the world. That included most the company’s beef facilities in the U.S. and Australia.

The company’s chief executive issued a statement saying they already anticipated being close to full capacity across their global operations by Thursday.

The attack followed one last month by a group with ties to Russia on the Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S. The attacks will be discussed at President Biden’s mid-June summit with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.