Jayson Lusk to Leave Purdue Ag, Become New Ag Dean at Oklahoma State University

Dr. Jayson Lusk, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University, will soon be leaving West Lafayette, Indiana for Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State University has announced that Lusk will become their new Dean and Vice President of the Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Lusk will succeed Dr. Tom Coon in early August pending final approval by the Oklahoma State University Board of Regents.

Lusk has served as Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue since 2017. Before that, Lusk served as a tenured professor and holder of the Willard R. Sparks Endowed Chair at Oklahoma State University. He earned the title of Regents Professor in 2013 and had previously been with Oklahoma State for 12 years.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the head of the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University, and I will miss my friends and colleagues in West Lafayette. Now it’s time for a new challenge,” said Lusk in a post on his blog. “I will be looking for opportunities to highlight the excellent work at Oklahoma State and to ensure the Division is actively engaged in important conversations around food, agriculture, environment, and natural resources.”

Since 2000, Lusk has published more than 270 articles in peer reviewed journals, including several of the most cited papers in the agricultural economics profession. He has authored five books, the latest being Unnaturally Delicious.

Additionally, Lusk has received numerous awards including the Borlaug Communication Award from the Council for Agricultural Science and Technology and the Lou Ann Aday award, Purdue University’s most prestigious research award in the humanities and social sciences. He has served on the executive committee of the USDA National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education, and Economics (NAREEE) Advisory Board and has testified before the U.S. Congress on multiple occasions. He is a fellow and past president of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association.