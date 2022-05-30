Japan Commits to Double Its Ethanol Demand

Japan says they are doubling their demand for ethanol, including sustainable aviation fuel and on-road fuel, possibly representing more export opportunities for the U.S.

Japan currently ranks as the fourth-largest market for U.S. ethanol during the 2021-2022 marketing year.

“Expanding bioethanol use in Japan is a strategic goal of the Council,” says U.S. Grains Council (USGC) Vice President Cary Sifferath.

President Biden made a trip to Japan recently and during discussions with the Japanese prime minister, Japan committed to reducing their dependence on imported petroleum by 2030 by increasing their imports of ethanol.

USGC President and CEO Ryan LeGrand and Sifferath also recently traveled to Tokyo, where ethanol was a major topic of discussion.

Source: NAFB