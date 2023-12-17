Janis Highley of Huntington County Elected Second Vice President of Indiana Farm Bureau

Indiana Farm Bureau’s delegates have elected Janis Highley of Huntington County as their 2nd Vice President during their State Convention on Saturday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne. Photo provided by Indiana Farm Bureau.

Highley ran against Margaret Gladden of Hendricks County and Cindy Ramsey of Shelby County. She will replace outgoing 2nd Vice President Isabella Chism.

Highley has served as the District 4 education and outreach coordinator for INFB since 2018, where she represents members in Adams, Blackford, Grant, Howard, Huntington, Jay, Miami, Tipton, Wabash and Wells counties.

Highley graduated from Huntington University with a degree in business management. She is currently employed at Strategic Grain Hedge, LLC as a grain analyst assistant where she helps farmers and agribusinesses protect their bottom line through grain sales and hedges on the Chicago Board of Trade. Highley also works with her husband, Larry, with their family farm and construction company. They also have two grown children.

You’ll hear from Janis Highley this week as part of our coverage from the Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention at HoosierAgToday.com and the Hoosier Ag Today mobile app—a free download for iPhone and Android.

Janis Highley from Huntington County (at left), was elected as the new 2nd Vice President of Indiana Farm Bureau during their State Convention in Ft. Wayne on Saturday. Highley is shown with Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron (middle) and Vice President Kendell Culp (right). Photo: Andy Eubank / Hoosier Ag Today.

Source: Indiana Farm Bureau.