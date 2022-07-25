Jackson County’s Abby Stuckwisch: From FFA State Officer to County Fair Queen

Abby Stuckwisch of Brownstown has just finished one year of service as Southern Region Vice President of Indiana FFA in June (pictured left), and now she is serving as Miss Jackson County 2022 (right) after being crowned Sunday night at the Jackson County Agricultural Fair and 4-H Exhibition.

It’s been a very busy summer for Abby Stuckwisch of Brownstown. The former Indiana State FFA Officer is now serving as Miss Jackson County 2022 during the Jackson County Agricultural Fair and 4-H Exhibition.

“It was kind of a blur all at once. You know that adrenaline rush that hits you [and] excitement. That’s all I felt,” says Abby describing the emotions she felt when she was named the Jackson County Fair Queen on Sunday evening.

In June, Abby wrapped up a year’s worth of service as Southern Region Vice President of Indiana FFA. She was also big part of the planning and execution of the Indiana State FFA Convention at the State Fairgrounds.

Abby says serving as an Indiana FFA State Officer and as Jackson County Fair Queen have both given her opportunities to be a promoter for Indiana’s ag industry.

“I think agriculture is so important, especially agricultural literacy in our youth,” says Abby. “Instilling that at a young age and also making sure that it continues [is also important] as we make such big strides in agriculture.”

Miss Jackson County 2022 Abby Stuckwisch with her parents Sara and Ed. Photo courtesy of Julia Wickard.

Abby says some of her best summer memories throughout her childhood have been at the Jackson County Fair.

“I recently got a picture from a friend. It was one of her memories that popped up of me taking a nap in the barn. We’d get there at seven or eight in the morning, take care of our animals, and we’d spend the whole day there until 10 or 11 at night,” says Abby. “Whether I was in the barns [or] helping my mom and dad at the Pork Producers’ stand, it really didn’t matter. For a week in the year, I lived at the fair and it was the best week of the summer.

Sure, the Jackson County Fair has rides and fair food, but Abby says she thinks of it also a teaching opportunity for kids.

“So many kids have been given the opportunity to raise livestock to get that agricultural backing. We truly make it an amazing agriculture education event at our fair which, for me, is super important as it’s one of my biggest passions,” says Abby.

After the Jackson County Fair is over on Saturday, July 30, Abby will be working at the Indiana State Fair. She also plans to attend Purdue University in the fall as a freshman studying Ag Education and Agricultural Business Marketing.

What advice does Abby have for kids who are thinking about a joining FFA and 4-H?

“Take on new opportunity,” says Abby. “If you hear about something you’re slightly interested in, take a chance on it. If I hadn’t said yes to so many new opportunities, I wouldn’t have met some of the ladies I ran with for fair queen and I definitely wouldn’t have met some of the amazing people that I served with as [an Indiana FFA] State Officer. So, just say yes to new opportunities because it will truly take you places you never expected.”

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s report on Abby Stuckwisch and her opportunities to serve as a spokesperson for the ag industry while serving as an Indiana FFA State Officer and as this year’s Jackson County Fair Queen.

Click BELOW to hear the FULL interview with Abby Stuckwisch as she talks about what makes the Jackson County Agricultural Fair and 4-H Exhibition in Brownstown such a special event.

