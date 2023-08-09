Jackson County Farm Recognized for Soil Conservation by ISDA, Red Gold

A Jackson County farm has been recognized and awarded for its conservation efforts by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and Red Gold.

Myers Sod Farms LLC of Seymour, Ind. received second place in the 2023 Red Gold Stewardship award, while Niese Ag LLC of Pandora, Ohio was selected as the first-place winner.

In addition to tomatoes, Myers Sod Farms LLC grows sod, corn, soybeans and wheat. On each of their farms, they have implemented a variety of stewardship and conservation practices, such as reduced tillage, regular soil testing and cover crops and living covers in 2022.

“Practicing conservation is important on our farm. We feel that if we take care of the land, it will take care of us,” said Adam Myer of Myers Sod Farm.

The Midwest is leading the pack in soil conservation efforts. Specifically in the Hoosier state, farmers utilize a variety of soil conservation practices and planted more than 1.6 million acres of cover crops in 2022.

This presentation, now in its 15th year, is a partnership between Red Gold and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. The award is presented to Red Gold tomato growers who value improving soil health and water quality on their operations.

“The Red Gold Stewardship Award recognizes those agriculturalists committed to soil conservation and its role in supporting agriculture, specifically here in the Midwest,” said ISDA Director Don Lamb. “Congratulations to the 2023 winners, it is well-deserved.”

“Red Gold is proud of being in a partnership with ISDA and celebrating 15 years of a formal program for all of our tomato growers to participate within,” said Curt Utterback, Director of Agriculture at Red Gold, which is headquartered in Elwood, Indiana. “The growers are committed in continuing their good efforts with soil and water conservation practices. They are appreciative to be part of an industry providing nutrient food for an ever-growing population, and they want to ensure that their future family generations will have the same opportunity of producing the freshest, best-tasting tomatoes. It is an honor to be able to formally recognize this year’s winners Niese Ag, LLC and Myers Sod Farms, LLC.“

Myers Sod Farms LLC was awarded a $500 scholarship and the opportunity to ship an extra half truckload of tomatoes per day during harvest. As the top winner, Niese Ag LLC received a $1,000 scholarship and the option to ship an extra truckload of tomatoes per day during harvest season.