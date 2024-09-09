Jackson County Fair Wins ‘Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer’ Food Drive Challenge

The Jackson County Fair has been named the winner of the 2024 “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive challenge—presented by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st.

Of the 38 Indiana county fairs who participated in the challenge during the 2024 county fair season, Jackson County collected the most food by weight—16,300 pounds! They will receive the top cash prize of $5,000.

Jackson County is also a two-time winner, having receiving first place in 2022.

The remaining top five participating fairs for 2024 are:

Second place: Lake County Fair raised 9,140 pounds of food and received $4,000.

Third place: Miami County Fair raised 7,580 pounds of food and received $3,000.

Fourth place: LaPorte County Fair raised 7,060 pounds of food and received $2,000.

Fifth place: Vanderburgh County Fair raised 6,126 pounds of food and received $1,000.

This summer, all 38 county fairs across the state collected 108,593 pounds of food for more than 50 local food banks. This donation sets a new record, surpassing 100,000 pounds for the first time in the competition’s three-year history.

“We’re committed to giving back to rural communities and supporting local agriculture. This is one of the ways we’re honored to do it,” said Steve Witges, Farm Credit Mid-America’s senior vice president of agricultural lending in Indiana. “There are more than 700,000 people in Indiana facing food insecurity. It’s inspiring to see the youth across our state discover new and innovative ways to increase donations for their local food banks.”

Every participating county fair received a donation to support activities that build future agriculture leaders. Additional prize dollars were given to the top five participating fairs. In total, Farm Credit Mid-America donated more than $30,000 to 4-H county fairs.

To learn more about Farm Credit Mid-America and its commitment to supporting local communities, please visit www.fcma.com.

