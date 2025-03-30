Jackie Bowman Ponder of Greenwood Elected to NPPC Board

Jackie Bowman Ponder from Greenwood, Indiana, has recently been elected to the board of directors of the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC).

Jackie is co-owner and Chief Legal Officer of Bowman Family Holdings, Inc., which is based in Southport on the south side of Indianapolis. The company manages 23,000 sows, markets 200,000 pigs annually, and farms 4,000 acres of corn and soybeans on farm locations throughout Johnson, Clay, Vigo, Pike, and Greene counties.

She has been an active leader in the pork industry, working with Indiana Pork Producers Association on lobbying and government relations, participating in NPPC’s Washington, D.C. fly-ins, and serving on the 2024 NPPC Strategic Planning Committee.

Beyond agriculture, Jackie has held leadership roles as the president of Beacon of Hope Center for Women and as a trustee and vice president of the Center Grove Community School Corporation.

Jackie holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University, a Juris Doctor from Indiana University McKinney School of Law, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Jackie is now the second Hoosier who is currently serving on the NPPC board of directors. Jeb Stevens, who owns Gilead Farms near Osgood in Ripley County, was elected to the NPPC board in March 2021.