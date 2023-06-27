ISDA’s New Deputy Director Katie Nelson Shares Her Passion for Agriculture, Advocating for Indiana Farmers

Having a passion for helping Indiana farmers is why Katie Nelson has recently been named the new Deputy Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA).

“I didn’t know that I wanted to work in agriculture until I realized I could pair that with my passion for politics and policy work,” says Katie Nelson, who’s been with ISDA since 2017. She was previously Director of Legislative Affairs within the department, a role she has held since 2020. Prior to that she was the program manager of policy and regulatory affairs at ISDA.

She says her passion for working in government goes hand-in-hand with her passion for agriculture.

“I got my passion for agriculture from my dad and my grandpa. I grew up on a fifth-generation corn, soybean, and beef cattle farm in central Missouri,” says Nelson. “When my husband and I got married, we moved to Indiana for his job. I was able to funnel that passion for policy and agriculture at ISDA.”

She says another one of her passions is advocating on behalf of Indiana farmers.

“There are so many things that happen at the Statehouse, on the federal level, and in business and economic development that affect farmers,” says Nelson. “They’re busy doing the real work—being on the tractor and the combine, working in the fields, working in the agribusiness—and I love being able to be the one to advocate for them and to educate lawmakers and decision makers. Now, I’m excited to tailor that and move that policy realm into this Deputy Director role.”

Nelson adds that she’ll be working on behalf of all of Indiana’s ag business and producers as ISDA’s new Deputy Director.

“We have such a large variety of ‘crops and critters’ and specialty crops here in Indiana. One of my favorite things to do is to get out of the office and see some crops that I didn’t grow up with and find out how we can support those growers as well.”

Nelson is part of the ISDA’s new leadership team that includes ISDA Director Don Lamb, who was hired in March to fill the role left by Bruce Kettler, who become President and CEO of the AgriBusiness Council of Indiana in January.

Click here to listen to C.J. Miller’s radio news report for Hoosier Ag Today.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CJ-WRAP-KATIE-NELSON-NEW-ISDA-DEPUTY-DIRECTOR-062623.mp3