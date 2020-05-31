ISDA Welcomes New Employees

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture has recently added several new staff members to their team to help producers across the state.

Aubrey Bush is the first Operations Specialist in the ISDA Grain Buyers Division. Bush is originally from Kentucky and graduated from the University of Kentucky. Currently, she lives in Franklin with her husband and their 1 year old son. They own and operate a small mum and produce farm.

Shelby Huff is ISDA’s new Deputy Legislative Affairs Director. Huff is from Lebanon and grew up on a family farm. She graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2017, and has spent the past two years serving as a Legislative Assistant in the Indiana State Senate. She says she looks forward to working with ISDA in the area of Legislative Affairs, and is excited to be back in the Agriculture world.

Additionally, Haley Mood is now Deputy Communications Director. She is a recent May graduate from Purdue University.