ISDA Selects new Division of Soil Conservation Director

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has selected Trevor Laureys as the Division of Soil Conservation director. Laureys has been with the department since 2015 and previously held the role of GIS and Data Analysis director within the Division of Soil Conservation.

“I am proud to know that the next director of soil conservation for Indiana will be someone with vast agricultural and conservation knowledge,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Trevor has been a great public employee for many years, and I am excited to see his commitment to Indiana and conservation grow.”

The ISDA Division of Soil Conservation is the largest within the department with over 30 employees stationed around the State. Staff assist farmers and landowners in the application of soil health practices and water quality initiatives to improve Indiana’s environmental footprint. While the department of agriculture was formed in 2005, the soil conservation division was established long before and was housed within the Department of Natural Resources.

“Trevor has been a vital part of the soil conservation division for many years and his passion for increasing environmental stewardship shines through in everything he does,” said Bruce Kettler, ISDA director. “We were excited to offer Trevor this opportunity and we know he will go a long way in serving farmers and landowners in this new role.”

As director of the Division of Soil Conservation Laureys will oversee programs, staff, collaboration efforts with public and private partners, manage ISDA soil conservation grant funds and identify opportunities to increase soil conservation and water quality in Indiana.

“I am honored the leadership at ISDA has selected me as the newest soil conservation director,” said Laureys. “I have sincerely enjoyed working for the division of soil conservation for the last six years and I am excited for this new opportunity within the department. I look forward to working with our many partners to promote soil stewardship in Indiana.”

Laureys is a 2015 graduate of Indiana University – Bloomington where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public affairs and environmental management. While originally from New Carlisle, Indiana, he now resides in Indianapolis.