ISDA: Information for Stay at Home Order for Agriculture Industry

On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed Executive Order 20-08 which states that Hoosiers need to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from 11:59 p.m. March 24 to 11:59 p.m. April 6.

Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order highlights essential businesses and operations exempt from the Stay at Home order. These include those deemed essential business and operations, such as stores that sell groceries and medicine, and food, beverage and agriculture industries.

The essential businesses and operations specifically listed grocery stores, pharmacies, certified farmer’s markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of groceries.

Also included as exempt from the Stay at Home order are food and beverage manufacturing, production, processing, cultivation including farming, livestock, fishing, baking, and other production agriculture, including cultivation, marketing, production, and distribution of animals and goods for consumption; and businesses that provide food, shelter, and other necessities of life for animals, including animal shelters, rescues, shelters, kennels, and adoption facilities.

For a more detailed list regarding Food and Agriculture essential infrastructure businesses from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, for COVID-19 please click here.

To view the full Executive Order please click here, agriculture related pages include 4-6. To view a stay at home document specific to veterinary services from the Board of Animal Health click here. To view some Frequently Asked Questions related to the Stay at Home order click here.