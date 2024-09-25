ISDA Director Lamb Details Ag Policy Discussions During NASDA’s Annual Meeting in Indy

Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), welcoming guests to the NASDA Annual Meeting at the Westin in downtown Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of NASDA.

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) is hosting its Annual Meeting this week at the Westin in downtown Indianapolis.

The event brings together the commissioners, secretaries, and directors of the departments of agriculture in all fifty states and four U.S. territories to discuss ag policies that impact the U.S. ag industry.

This year’s event is co-hosted by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA). The event has also served as a de facto “homecoming” for NASDA CEO Ted McKinney, who is a native of Tipton County, Indiana.

Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller caught up with ISDA Director Don Lamb, who is also a board member of NASDA. Lamb shared some of the ag policy discussions that have taken place among the ag leaders representing the different departments of agriculture across the U.S. during the meeting in Indy.

Lamb also talks about the importance of networking and building professional relationships with his counterparts—not just in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Kentucky—but in every state, in order to collaborate and find solutions for the most challenging issues impacting the U.S. ag sector.

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s conversation with ISDA Director Don Lamb during the NASDA Annual Meeting held at the Westin in downtown Indianapolis: