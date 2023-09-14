ISDA Director Don Lamb Named to NASDA Board of Directors

Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), has been named to the board of directors of NASDA—the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2103/2023/09/13135552/CJ-WRAP-DON-LAMB-NAMED-TO-NASDA-BOARD-OF-DIRECTORS-091323.mp3

Even though he’s only been on the job since March, the Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has quickly gained the attention of one of the top ag agencies in Washington, D.C.

“That’s an important thing and it’s a humbling thing. Most of all, it’s definitely an advantage for Hoosier farmers to have a voice through NASDA,” says Don Lamb, Director of the ISDA, who has just been named to the Board of the Directors of NASDA—the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.

“It just goes back to relationships and working with the Farm Bureau organizations, working with corn and soy groups, and working with all the different organizations,” says Lamb. “NASDA is just a great arm of that and I don’t know that everybody realizes quite how strong NASDA is with their voice in Washington, D.C., so that’s what I’m looking forward to most is just accomplishing something for agriculture and being a better advocate for agriculture.”

Lamb isn’t the only voice representing Hoosier farmers with NASDA. Their CEO is another former ISDA Director Ted McKinney, who originally hails from Tipton County.

“We can be so proud of having Ted there,” says Lamb. “He has so much experience and he really has a lot of respect in Washington. To have him as a voice specifically from Indiana—but not just that—he’s doing a great job of representing agriculture for the whole country, and so Ted is a great advocate for us to have on our team.”

Lamb was voted onto the board of directors during NASDA’s Annual Meeting in Cheyenne, Wyoming on Wednesday. NASDA’s next Annual Meeting will be Sept 22-24, 2024 in Indianapolis.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to have it in Indianapolis,” says Lamb. “It’s going to be a great event with about 400 people—all leaders from agriculture across the country—will be coming to downtown Indianapolis. We’re really excited to really showcase some of the great things happening in central Indiana and all across the state.”

Lamb will serve in the At-Large position on NASDA’s Board of Directors. Also elected were Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward (Vice President), Maine Commissioner of Agriculture Amanda Beal (Second Vice President) and Washington State Director of Agriculture Derek Sandison (Secretary-Treasurer). Wyoming Director of Agriculture Doug Miyamoto will serve as NASDA’s Past President. Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hulburt, Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Joe Guthrie, Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Utah Commissioner of Agriculture Craig Buttars will serve as the Northeastern, Southern, Midwestern and Western representatives respectively.

NASDA members also elected Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur as NASDA’s 2023-2024 President.

Following her election, Secretary Arthur appointed the leadership of NASDA’s six policy committees:

Marketing and International Trade Committee

Chair: New York Commissioner of Agriculture Richard A. Ball (Newly appointed)

Vice Chair: Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam (Continuing)

Natural Resources and Environment Committee

Chair: Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse (Continuing)

Vice Chair: New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte (Continuing)

Animal Agriculture Committee

Chair: Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture Charlie Hatcher (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig (Continuing)

Plant Agriculture & Pesticide Regulation Committee

Chair: Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn (New position)

Vice Chair: Idaho Director of Agriculture Chanel Tewalt (Newly appointed)

Rural Development and Financial Security Committee

Chair: West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt (New position)

Vice Chair: Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts (Newly appointed)

Food Systems and Nutrition Committee

Chair: California Secretary of Agriculture Karen Ross (Continuing)

Vice Chair: Connecticut Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan Hurlburt (Newly appointed)