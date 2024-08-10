ISDA Announces Winners of 2024 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest

The winners of the 2024 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest have been announced by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis throughout the next year.

The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.

To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.

“This year we received nearly 400 photo submissions in the Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “Each of the submissions received captured the essence of Indiana agriculture and we look forward to sharing the images with you throughout the year.”

The following list includes the photo contest winners for 2024:

Agritourism Category

“Rising Above” by Bethany Hudspeth from McCordsville

“Sunset Fair Fun” by Andrew Forrester from Madison

Conservation Category

“Mallard Missile” by Sara Day from Muncie

“The Proud Mother” by Richard Bennett from Indianapolis

Faces of Agriculture Category

“An Evening Walk” by Linsie Middlesworth from Marion

“Mini….Faces of Ag” by Jadin Wolf from Marengo

On the Farm Category

“Buddy Seat Rider” by Marie Kohlhagen from Rensselaer

“Focusing on Warmer Weather” by Zakery Helms-Judkins from Pendleton

Overall Category

“Electric Pivot” by Tom Jones from Star City

“Like Father, Like Daughter” by Jadin Wolf from Marengo

“Indiana has so many gifted photographers that truly know how to showcase Indiana agriculture through their talents,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This year’s winning photos perfectly captured the Hoosier spirit and farming tradition to the highest degree.”

To view the winning photos, click here or visit isda.in.gov. To view photos of the photographers from the award presentation, click here.

Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture.