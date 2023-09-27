Invasive Species, Cashing in on Timber Among Topics at Upcoming Indiana Woodland Owner Conference

If you’re an Indiana woodland owner, you may want to make plans to attend the Indiana Woodland Owner Conference that’s set for November 3rd and 4th in Jasper and Huntingburg in southwestern Indiana.

“It’s all about the camaraderie of other woodland owners,” says Lee Huss, President of the Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owners Association (IFWOA). In addition to camaraderie, he says the conference is an opportunity to learn more about the many opportunities that exist for Indiana’s woodland owners.

“It’s a great opportunity—if you’re a woodland owner—to come together with other woodland owners who aren’t afraid to admit where they’ve made mistakes,” says Huss. “They’re very proud to showcase the successes that they have. We also learn from each other.”

“We have a educational program that involves both outdoor activities and indoor educational workshops,” according to Huss. “It’s just an excellent way for landowners to meet other natural resources professionals to help you achieve the management objectives that you have on your property.”

At this year’s conference, they’ll feature topics including how to use your woodland property to generate additional revenue for your farm—and tips for fighting invasive species that harm Indiana’s plants and trees.

“Invasive species are always an issue with landowners today,” says Huss. “They tend to be a topic that needs to be addressed and woodland owners need to be diligent about invasive species on their properties.

“On the softer side, we also have people from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and from the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) to answer your questions to give woodland owners the seed to explore different options to earn an extra income from their woodland property.”

The Indiana Woodland Owners Conference is sponsored by the Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owners Association, Indiana Forestry Educational Foundation, and Indiana Tree Farm Committee with support from Indiana Association of Consulting Foresters.

Click here for more information about the 2023 Indiana Woodland Owners Conference.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owners Association.