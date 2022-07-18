International Trade Commission Rejects Fertilizer Duties in Win for Farmers

The U.S. International Trade Commission Monday ruled against imposing tariffs on nitrogen fertilizers imported from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

The decision comes after CF Industries filed a petition with ITC in late 2021, requesting that the commission place tariffs on urea ammonium nitrate used in liquid fertilizers. Shortages and prices have since increased exponentially.

National Corn Growers Association President Chris Edgington says, “This comes as a welcome relief,” adding, “We have been sounding the alarms and telling the ITC commissioners that tariffs will drive up input prices to even more unaffordable levels for farmers.”

American Soybean Association President Brad Doyle says the ruling “will provide much-needed relief from tariffs for U.S. soybean growers and farmers across the country.”

Few inputs have exhibited more price inflation than UAN, which has experienced a high price increase due largely due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Last month, agriculture groups asked ITC to take into consideration that price pressure experienced by commodity farmers has cascading effects that reverberate through the farm economy.

