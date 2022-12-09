Intelinair to Kick Off Seminar Schedule at the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo

It’s all about the future of farming! That’s why an Indiana-based ag technology company is helping to kick off The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo Presented by AgriFinancial and Reynolds Farm Equipment next Tuesday morning at Grand Park in Westfield.

“Our main focus is on full-season monitoring that really monitors every square inch of an enrolled field for the grower throughout the year,” says Doug Hoberty – Business Development Manager with Intelinair – which has its corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.

Intelinair will lead off the expo’s seminar schedule beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“What you’re going to see on Tuesday is a short demonstration of Intelinair’s newest tool, AGMRI, which is a software platform that enables growers to monitor their fields, get insights in what’s going on – whether it’s good or bad – and stay in front of any issues that may be arising and help them manage their fields to their highest potential,” says Hoberty.

Intelinair uses several different methods to get you the information you need through AGMRI to make timely decisions to maximize your yields come harvest time.

“Primarily in Indiana, we collect from fixed-wing aircraft that take images of fields,” says Hoberty. “We also use high-resolution satellite imagery. In some cases, in 2023, we’re going to use drone technology as well. It’s also an optional feature for those farmers who want to take advantage of the ultra-high resolution that a drone will provide so we can get highly accurate stand counts across from fields.”

Intelinair will also be a part of the Indiana Ag Career Fair at the Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.

“We are growing tremendously and we will have openings for what we call our Insights Center, which is basically our in-house agronomists that help our customers,” according to Hoberty. “We will also be looking for some interns that will help us with our evaluations and our measurements and enhancing our analytics through some field work as well.”

You can check out Doug Hoberty's demonstration of Intelinair's AGMRI software Tuesday, Dec. 13th starting at 10 a.m. during the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo

Click HERE for more information about Intelinair and their AGMRI platform.

Click HERE for more information about the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s news report and interview with Doug Hoberty with Intelinair, as he previews the demonstration about Intelinair’s AGMRI platform that will kick off the seminar schedule at the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

