Intelinair Receives AgTech Breakthrough Award for ‘Data Analytics Company of the Year’

Brian Emenhiser from Co-Alliance and Demitrius Kikalos from Intelinair. Photo provided by Intelinair.

Intelinair has been recently named by AgTech Breakthrough as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the AgTech Breakthrough Awards for 2022.

AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today.

Intelinair, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, was awarded for its AGMRI Enterprise platform specifically for ag retailers. AGMRI Enterprise provides a current, aggregated view of what is happening in customer fields with regularly scheduled flights throughout the season. In addition, the platform provides retailers the potential to see what is happening in their overall geographic area in an easy-to-use format.

A screenshot of the AGMRI software. Photo provided by Intelinair.

Through AGMRI Enterprise, real-time alerts save retailers time, but also provide them the confidence they need in making recommendations to their customers. With this new platform, retailers can elevate their expertise and management recommendations with a clear understanding of what is happening in individual fields, quickly, and gain aggregate insights for their region throughout the growing season.

Available via both Webapp and an iPhone app, new features included with the AGMRI Enterprise services include the Dashboard and Virtual Scout. Dashboard provides retailers quick access to what is happening in all customer fields as well as an understanding of the worst fields through a holistic view of all challenges and with a view specifically for weed pressure, emergence, yield risk and nutrient deficiency. Meanwhile, Virtual Scout offers retailers a bird’s-eye view of the field, but with the ability to see issues before the naked eye can spot them, giving their customers an opportunity to address an issue before it becomes a problem.

The AGMRI Enterprise platform works with either in-season satellite imagery or aerial imagery. Satellite imagery is offered in the U.S. and Canada, while aerial imagery is offered in select counties in Illinois and Indiana, with expansion planned for future growing seasons.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award from AgTech Breakthrough. Comparing our information capture to others in the industry, our product and resolution means retailers have better information to react earlier and save lost production. Better images mean earlier detection,” says Kevin Krieg, Director of Product Marketing for Intelinair. “Retailers are the agronomy experts; we are giving them a tool to elevate their expertise and increase their ability to detect issues and provide direct communication to their customers about what they are seeing or not seeing within a field.”

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

A screenshot of the Intelinair AGMRI Enterprise Dashboard. Photo provided by Intelinair.