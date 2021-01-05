INFB Health Plans to Cover Covid-19 Vaccines

Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans announced that it would pay 100 percent of the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine for members who are covered by its individual and family plans. Medicare is currently paying the cost of the vaccine for all Medicare-eligible individuals.

INFB Health Plans will cover both rounds of the vaccine and will cover the cost for both in-network and out-of-network providers through the current declared Public Health Emergency.

“Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans is pleased to be able to offer this added benefit to our health plans’ members,” said Patrick Williams, INFB Health Plans manager. “We are all hopeful that the administration of the vaccine will allow Hoosiers to return to normal at some point in the near future.”

To learn more about INFB Health Plans, or to apply for coverage, please visit INFBhealthplans.com.