INFB Accepting Applications for 2022 Young Farmers & Ag Professionals Awards

Indiana Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its 2022 Young Farmers & Ag Professionals awards. Each year, INFB recognizes farmers and agricultural professionals who are members between the ages of 18 and 35 with the Achievement and Excellence in Agriculture awards.

The Achievement Award recognizes young INFB members who earn the majority of their income from production agriculture and are judged on their leadership involvement and farm management techniques. The Excellence in Agriculture Award honors members who do not derive the majority of their income from an owned, production agriculture operation, but who actively contribute and grow their involvement in Farm Bureau and agriculture.

Winners and runners-up for both awards are eligible for cash prizes. The winners also will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2023 convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 6-11.

The winner of the Achievement Award will receive a $11,000 cash prize, courtesy of Bane Welker Equipment and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, as well as the David L. Leising Memorial Award. The Excellence in Agriculture Award winner will receive $11,000 cash prize, courtesy of Farm Credit Mid-America and Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

Runners-up for both awards receive a $1,000 cash prize from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

Eligible applicants must be voting members of INFB between the ages of 18 and 35 as of Jan. 31, 2023 and must also be Indiana residents.

Candidates must submit their applications via the online portal no later than May 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Scanned or emailed entries will not be accepted. Finalists will be announced in August.

For additional information and application guidelines, visit infb.org/yfapawards.