Indoor Aeroponic Farm Facility Planned For Muncie

A facility in Muncie will soon be home to a company that will produce vegetables indoors year-round without soil through a process called aeroponic farming.

Living Greens Farm, based out of Minnesota, has announced it is expanding its operation and will spend more than $70 million to move into a 200,000 square foot building. That facility will be used to grow and process lettuce, as well as herbs and other vegetables for use in bagged salads and salad kits. These salads will then be distributed to grocery stores throughout the Midwest.

According to the company, the indoor farm will be able to grow and harvest five million pounds of vegetables and herbs every year without pesticides. Living Greens Farm also says their facility will use less water than traditional farming methods and claims to save over 100 million gallons of water a year as part of their production.

Aeroponics is the process of growing plants without soil using water in the form of a nutrient-filled mist.

The company plans to hire approximately 120 people to start production in early 2023.

The facility, which was built in 2015 but has not yet been used, sits at 2450 W. Fuson Road on the southwest side of Muncie.

