Indigo Ag Introduces CLIPS™ Seed Box Delivery Device

It’s all about making the job for farmers easier. That’s why Indigo Ag has introduced a new device to help farmers apply their biological seed treatment applications as easily as possible.

“One of the things that we did is we took advantage of the seed box delivery system which is very common out here in corn and soybean world,” says Corey Nickel with Indigo Ag talking about their new CLIPS seed box delivery device, which provides fast, reliable applications of their dry powder formulations in an automatic hands-free system. It not only saves time, but it also removes the hassle factor in the seed treatment process.

“We took our pouch product that the grower used to have to open up and sprinkle on top of that box and then load their seed tender. Instead, we created a device that just clips on the inside of that seed box. It’s a foil sealed pouch that when the grower opens the gate, the anchor goes into the seed flow and pulls that pod down onto a cutter bar which then disperses the powder for that box. Then, we mix as we go, through the seed tender, up the conveyor auger, into the planter, and then we continue to mix as we make our way out to those individual row units,” he says.

Just like the seed box, Nickel says the CLIPS device can also be reused, and it creates less mess.

“It solves two things. One, the grower doesn’t have to do anything different. No extra steps are required. Two, it allows our retailers to actually treat the seed even though the seed doesn’t know it’s treated yet, upstream or midstream, so it’s just a really good easy button for both parties.”

He adds that all of Indigo Ag’s biotrinsic® products are still available in the pouch or they can come as part of their new CLIPS system.

“There’s no difference in price when we go that route,” says Nickel. “We’re excited about what we can do to expand biological usage and make it simple.”

For more information, visit IndigoAg.com.

