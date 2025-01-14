Indiana’s Soybean Checkoff Program Seeks Candidates for 2025 Board Elections

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) is seeking farmer leaders to join its 24-member board responsible for investing Indiana’s soybean checkoff funds in programs that develop new markets for Indiana soybeans, create value for the state’s soybean growers, engage producers in events and support farmer’s environmental, social and economic sustainability efforts.

The ISA Board of Directors represents approximately 20,000 Indiana soybean farmers who contribute their dollars through the checkoff program, and it manages soybean farmer investments. Eight board seats are up for election this year. Applications for the 2025 election are due by Friday, Feb. 28.

In District 1, incumbents Joe Stoller of Plymouth, Ind. is finishing his second term, and John Peters of Monticello, Ind. is completing his first term. District 1 includes Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Elkhart, Fulton, Howard, Jasper, Kosciusko, LaPorte, Lake, Marshall, Miami, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Tipton, Wabash and White counties.

In District 2, the incumbents are Jenna Scott of Dunkirk, Ind., and Mark Wenning of Cambridge City, Ind. Both completing their first terms. The counties in District 2 include Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Huntington, Jay, LaGrange, Madison, Noble, Randolph, Steuben, Wayne, Wells and Whitley.

Both incumbents in District 3, Jason Misiniec of Bicknell, Ind., and Larry Rusch of Vincennes, Ind., are completing their first terms on the board. District 3 includes the counties of Clay, Daviess, Dubois, Fountain, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Martin, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Pike, Posey, Putnam, Spencer, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vanderburgh, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren and Warrick.

At least one new candidate is needed in District 4 because Mike Koehne of Greensburg, Ind., will term off at the end of 2025 after completing his third three-year term. Kevin Burbrink of Seymour, Ind., is finishing his second term. The District 4 counties are Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Orange, Perry, Ripley, Rush, Scott, Shelby, Switzerland, Union and Washington.

Each candidate must meet these requirements:

Has paid into the federal soybean checkoff within the last two years.

Certify ownership or share ownership and risk of loss of soybeans

Completes a director expectation statement and returns it to ISA by Feb. 28.

Go online to www.incornandsoy.org/ISAelection to learn more about serving as an ISA director or to download a director expectation statement. Send an email to Amber Myers at [email protected] for more details. The ISA will distribute election ballots to soybean farmers by mail this spring. ISA will announce election results this summer.