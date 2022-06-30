Indiana’s Hog Inventory Up Four Percent for 2022

Photo courtesy of Purdue University.

Indiana’s total hog and pig inventory on June 1 was estimated at 4.35 million head, up 150,000 head from a year ago, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the Indiana Field Office of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service. The number accounts for an increase of four percent from 2021.

Breeding hog inventory, at 250,000 head, was down 4 percent from last June. Market hog inventory, at 4.10 million head, was up 4 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter for the March to May quarter was 10.70, compared to 10.90 from the same period last year.

The estimated inventory of all hogs and pigs across the U.S. on June 1, 2022 was 72.5 million head. This was down one percent from June 1, 2021, and down slightly from March 1, 2022. Breeding inventory, at 6.17 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, but up one percent from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 66.4 million head, was down one percent from last year, and down slightly from last quarter.

The March-May 2022 pig crop, at 32.9 million head, was down one percent from 2021. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 2.99 million head, down one percent from 2021. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.00 for the March-May period, compared to 10.95 last year.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 3.02 million sows farrow during the June-August 2022 quarter, down 1 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down seven percent from the same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for September-November 2022, at 3.01 million sows, are down one percent from the same period one year earlier, and down five percent from the same period two years earlier.

Source: USDA – June Hogs and Pigs Report for Indiana