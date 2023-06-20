Indiana’s Heather Hill Discusses Investments Made by National Pork Board During Her Time as President

Even though Indiana pork producer Heather Hill has just completed her term as president of the National Pork Board, she will continue to serve on the board for another year to help oversee the national Pork Checkoff funds.

“The markets are very challenging for pork producers, which makes the work that the National Pork Board is doing even that much more important,” says Hill, who manages Hill Farms with her husband and family near Greenfield in Hancock County.

Hill has served on the National Pork Board for the past six years and is proud of the recent investments made through the Pork Checkoff.

“We were able to see a reinvestment in the Swine Health Improvement Center that looks at emerging diseases,” according to Hill. “We have also spent a lot of time and dollars in some new and innovative products. It sounds funny to say ground pork is an innovative product, but we’ve actually seen a lot of growth with ground pork, which is essentially the original product with pork over the last couple of years. To see things like that happening, as well as building trust and adding value for pig farmers across the United States, is super exciting.”

Hill says she looks forward to having a continued role as a National Pork Board member in directing the investments made by the national Pork Checkoff to grow the pork industry.

“The work is never done, so it’s more important than ever that my fellow producers know that the National Pork Board is there to listen, learn and to really lean in and take that advice so we can make sure we’re headed down the right strategic path. It’s now more than ever that we’re doing the right things for promotion, education, and research to help all the pork producers across the country,” says Hill.

Hill not only manages the family farm and serves on the National Pork Board, she also speaks to groups about the ag industry, including a recent presentation that she gave at Hill Farms as part of an Indiana Dietitian Seminar called, “From Farm Gate to Dinner Plate: Exploring the Pathway of Soyfoods”, which was sponsored by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and SNI Global. Hill spoke to registered dietitians about the use of soybeans grown on her farm to feed their pigs.

Hill encourages other producers across Indiana to get involved and give back as well.

“Farmers in general—whether they’re a pig farmer or grain farmer—we care about what we’re doing. We’re trying to make every right decision we can so that we can raise food for our family and everyone else’s. I just really challenge all my fellow farmers to get involved in those checkoff or lobbying organizations for the commodities that they raise because it’s so important that we, as producers and farmers, give back and get involved. I just encourage everyone—whether that’s at the local, state, or national level—to dip their toe in and get involved,” says Hill.

Click HERE to read more about the National Pork Checkoff.

Click below to hear C.J. Miller’s radio news report for Hoosier Ag Today.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/CJ-WRAP-HAT-HEATHER-HILL-NATIONAL-PORK-BOARD-061523.mp3