Indiana’s Harvest Window Remains Wide Open

We’ve made tremendous harvest progress so far. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says this harvest window will stay open in his Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast.

He has no precipitation whatsoever in that forecast from now through Tuesday afternoon across Indiana.

“We have high pressure sitting over the southeastern United States for the finish of this week, for the weekend and early next week. Flow around that high comes from the southwest. It’s going to be warm. We have full sunshine, excellent evaporation as we move through this weekend and through the first part of next week. I think clouds will start to increase on Tuesday morning.”

Martin is watching the remains of a weather system from the Four Corners region and Central Plains this weekend kick out across the Corn Belt next week.

“I think that’s going to be where the clouds come from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday evening. I won’t rule out some spits and sprinkles, anywhere from a few hundredths to maybe 2-4 tenths or so, mostly from I-70 north in Indiana. That is going to be gone by the time we get to sunrise on Wednesday morning. In my mind, that’s the only threat of rain.”

Martin says we’ll finish next week dry but cooler air will prevail Wednesday and Thursday.

“That cool air running into the warmer air that has been here for the week prior is likely going to give us some cloud cover, especially over Southern Indiana. I’m leaving precipitation out at this point. The air moderates very quickly then. By the time we get to Friday the 25th, we’re back to well above normal temperatures and we stay sunny, warm and dry through the 26th, 27th, and into the week of the 28th.

Catch the full forecast details later Friday at hoosieragtoday.com presented by Seed Genetics Direct.