Indiana’s Harvest: 29 Percent of Corn, 36 Percent of Soybeans Out of the Ground

A soybean field being harvested in Shelby County along State Road 44 between Franklin and Shelbyville. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

A return to dry, warm conditions has allowed for outstanding harvest conditions across Indiana.

29 percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and 36 percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report.

The harvest percentages represent a jump from last week, which was at 20 percent for corn and 23 percent for soybeans. The state’s corn and soybean harvests are well ahead of the five-year average of 22 percent and 28 percent respectfully.

91 percent of Indiana’s corn has been harvested for sileage.

Across the entire U.S., the percentages are ahead of Indiana—with 30 percent of corn and 47 percent of soybeans harvested.

Indiana’s corn is rated at 61 percent good-to-excellent, while the state’s soybeans are 62 percent good-to-excellent.

In addition, 91 percent of corn is mature.

For soybeans, 92 percent are dropping leaves.

Indiana’s pastures are rated at 31 percent good-to-excellent, a gain from 29 percent last week.

Source: USDA