Indiana’s Harvest: 20 Percent of Corn, 23 Percent of Soybeans Out of the Ground

Photo courtesy of Purdue Agricultural Communications.

Even though several days of wind and rain brought a delay to Indiana’s harvest progress last weekend, the state is still well ahead of its five-year average pace.

20 percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and 23 percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. 87 percent of Indiana’s corn for sileage has been harvested as well.

This week’s harvest percentages represent a jump last week from 12 percent for corn and 16 percent for soybeans. The state’s corn and soybean harvests are well ahead of the five-year average of 13 percent and 14 percent respectfully.

Across the entire U.S., the percentages are slightly ahead of Indiana—with 21 percent of corn and 26 percent of soybeans harvested.

Indiana’s corn is rated at 62 percent good-to-excellent, while the state’s soybeans are 61 percent good-to-excellent.

In addition, 81 percent of corn is mature.

For soybeans, 86 percent are dropping leaves.

Indiana’s pastures are rated at 29 percent good-to-excellent, a gain from 27 percent last week.

Source: USDA