Indiana’s Corn Checkoff Spends Summer Promoting Ethanol

The ninth annual Shift S3ctor Indy Airstrip Attack wrapped up a weekend of racing at the Marion Municipal Airport on Sunday. Yet, this was only one of several projects aimed at expanding the reach of ethanol to consumers across the state by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) this summer.

As title sponsor of Indy Airstrip Attack, ICMC touts higher blends of ethanol for the thousands of race fans at the race and millions of fans watching online. Most of this year’s drivers fueled their cars with high-octane ethanol. Of the 290 cars that competed, nearly 70 percent used blended fuels with between 30 percent to 98 percent ethanol. In the first race in Marion nine years ago, only 10 percent of the drivers raced on blended ethanol fuels.

“Shift S3ctor Indy Airstrip Attack has been an effective way to promote ethanol use to a niche racing audience,” said ICMC Biofuels Director Helena Jette. “Ethanol-blended fuels like E85 naturally have a high octane, which allow engines to optimize performance enabling increased efficiency and boosting horsepower all while supporting Indiana’s farmers and the local economy.”

Shift S3ctor Indy Airstrip Attack is merely one of many ICMC projects promoting ethanol to consumers.

In July, the state’s corn checkoff program promoted ethanol during events surrounding the Brickyard 400 NASCAR race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. ICMC supports NASCAR, which utilizes a blend of E15. Leading to the Brickyard 400, ICMC took part in a Kroger Racing event in Brownsburg, Ind. ICMC showcased high-performance cars built by Indy’s Garage driving on E85, a blend of 85 percent ethanol with 15 percent gasoline.

The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) is a federal government program that sets aside millions of dollars to help fuel retailers offer more E15, also known as Unleaded 88, and E85 to U.S. consumers. ICMC has added many new gas pumps across Indiana by connecting fuel retailers to this program. On Friday, ICMC will be at the groundbreaking ceremony of the state’s largest new fuel retailer, Wally’s, in Whitestown, Ind. The 59,000-square-foot center will feature 84 fueling positions – many offering higher blends of ethanol.

Two more ICMC projects designed to reach consumers include partnerships with Drum Corps International (DCI) and the Indiana Pacers’ High-Octane Drumline.

ICMC has used these platforms to promote Unleaded 88. ICMC sponsored discounted tickets for Indiana residents to DCI’s World Championship Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on August 10. Additionally, Unleaded 88 presented a special Indiana High School Band Showcase as well as the DrumLine Battle, reaching thousands of Indiana consumers through these events. The DCI events draw nearly 45,000 people to downtown Indianapolis throughout the week.

“We are excited to partner with Drum Corps International because the school bands that participate in this championship are high energy performers,” Jette said. “Unleaded 88 is a higher -octane fuel. It’s also better for the environment and lowers greenhouse gas emissions nearly 50 percent compared to regular gasoline.”

ICMC also sponsors the Indiana Pacers High Octane Drumline during NBA home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Drumline plays during breaks in the basketball game and as part of the performance, promotes ethanol to consumers.

ICMC President Tim Gauck said the state’s corn checkoff is committed to expanding consumers’ access to ethanol-blended fuels. “Sponsoring events like these and promoting corn-based, ethanol-rich fuels such as Unleaded 88 is right on track with our mission,” Gauck said. “Ethanol is a leading market for Indiana-grown corn. Farmers should understand that one bushel of corn produces three gallons of ethanol. That’s a great market for our corn.”

Indiana harvests nearly 5.5 million acres of corn each year, and those acres yield more than 1 billion bushels. Indiana is the fifth-largest corn-producing state in America. More than 40 percent of the corn grown in Indiana is processed in one of the state’s 15 ethanol biorefineries. Corn growers who work within 30 miles of an ethanol plant could realize an 18-23 cent premium per bushel on corn prices. At more than 1.4 billion gallons per year, Indiana is the fifth-largest U.S. producer of ethanol. Indiana produces nearly 8 percent of the total U.S. ethanol output.