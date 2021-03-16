Indiana’s Corn Checkoff Seeks Farmers for its Board of Directors

Hoosier farmers interested in directing Indiana’s corn checkoff investments may now petition to run for one of the five seats up for election. ICMC manages the corn checkoff investments with the goal of supporting and growing Indiana’s corn industry.

“The corn checkoff board adopted a new three-year strategic plan in 2020, and it focuses on the market development, sustainability and value creation of Indiana-grown corn, and increased involvement of Hoosier farmers in checkoff programs,” said ICMC Board Secretary Jeff Gormong, who is a farmer from rural Vigo County. “The volunteer leadership of those who have served on the ICMC board have benefitted Indiana corn farmers for many years. For the Indiana corn industry to remain strong and effective, we rely on farmers to fill these key positions.”

Board members direct the promotional, educational and research activities funded by the corn checkoff. Some of the board’s priorities include increased ethanol use, improved transportation infrastructure, on-farm research, livestock promotion and expanding international exports.

To run for an ICMC director seat, Indiana corn farmers must be at least 18 years old, a registered Indiana voter and a resident in the appropriate district. All farmers who submit a valid petition by June 1, 2021 will be listed as a candidate on the election ballot. Voting takes place at Purdue Cooperative Extension Service county offices in August or by absentee ballot, which will be made available in July.

Here is the breakdown of each district:

The District 2 seat up for re-election, includes the counties of Carroll, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, St. Joseph and Wabash.

The District 5 seat up for re-election includes the counties of Bartholomew, Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton.

The District 8 seat up for re-election includes the counties of Brown, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, Orange, Perry and Washington.

Two statewide At-Large seats up for re-election covers all Indiana counties.

Farmers can download any necessary forms at www.incorn.org/elections or by calling the ICMC office at 1-800-735-0195. Forms are also available at all Purdue County Extension offices.

Newly elected directors will begin a three-year term Oct. 1, 2021. ICMC directors can serve three consecutive full terms or a total of nine consecutive years. For more information about Indiana Corn Marketing Council, visit www.incorn.org