Indiana’s Corn Checkoff Seeking Candidates for Board of Directors

Hoosier farmers interested in directing Indiana’s corn checkoff investments may now petition to run for election to one of five seats on the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) board of directors. ICMC manages corn checkoff investments with the goal of supporting and growing Indiana’s corn industry.

Board members direct the promotional, educational and research activities funded by the corn checkoff. Some of the board’s priorities include increased ethanol use, improved transportation infrastructure, on-farm research, livestock promotion and expanding international exports.

To run for an ICMC director seat, Indiana corn farmers must be at least 18 years old, a registered Indiana voter and a resident in the appropriate district. All farmers who submit a valid petition by June 1, 2021 will be listed as a candidate on the election ballot. Voting takes place at Purdue Cooperative Extension Service county offices August 9-13 or by absentee ballot, which will be made available July 10.

Here is the breakdown of each district:

The District 2 seat up for election, includes the counties of Carroll, Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, St. Joseph and Wabash.

The District 5 seat up for re-election includes the counties of Bartholomew, Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton.

The District 8 seat up for re-election includes the counties of Brown, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Monroe, Orange, Perry and Washington.

Two statewide At-Large seats up for re-election covers all Indiana Counties.

Farmers can download any necessary forms at www.incorn.org/elections or by calling the ICMC office at 1-800-735-0195. Forms are also available at all Purdue County Extension offices. Newly elected directors will begin a three-year term Oct. 1, 2021. ICMC directors can serve three consecutive full terms or a total of nine consecutive years. For more information about Indiana Corn Marketing Council, visit www.incorn.org.