Indiana’s Corn and Soybean Yields are Varying Depending on Weather Challenges During Growing Season

So far in Indiana, six percent of corn and five percent of soybeans have been harvested, but the yields reported have varied depending on the challenging weather conditions you may have experienced during this growing season.

“The main driving factor is going to be the weather patterns,” says Tom Manney, Technical Agronomist with Specialty Hybrids. He says Indiana’s soybean yields are looking good so far – and they’re even better depending on how little heat and drought stress you had in your part of the state this summer.

“If you were able to catch some rains early in the spring, if you avoided some of that heavier drought that we saw in June, and then you caught plenty of timely rains within August and early September, we’re seeing some really solid yields in the 70-80 bushel per acre range,” according to Manney. “If you were fighting some issues or maybe missed a few rains late in the year, you’re looking more I’m at a 50 bushels per acre range.”

However, Indiana’s corn yields so far have been impacted far more from the hot, dry weather in June and early July.

“The crop that’s getting harvested now is some of that earlier planted stuff,” says Manney. “We had seen a quick degradation of that earlier planted crop. A lot of that is weather indicative. It had to fight off more drought at the wrong timing, so we’re seeing a little bit of degradation from that, whether its diseases coming in, ear mold coming in, but for the most part, from the fields that I’ve been checking that were planted a little bit later, yields are looking really solid, so that will help increase our production here in the fall.”

Even though a late start to planting means a late start to harvest, Tom recommends doing it at your earliest opportunity.

“One thing from my experience working in agriculture for ten years now, October and November are just not as friendly months for getting a crop harvested,” according to Manney. “You’re fighting more rain. It takes longer for the fields to dry out. I’m echoing to guys, get out and get that crop out of the fields as soon as you can. That way, we’re not having to deal with even worse weather patterns than we’ve been seeing now.”

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s news report on Indiana’s corn and soybean yields and how they’re varying depending on weather challenges experience during growing season.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/CJ-WRAP-HAT-SPECIALTY-HYBRIDS-TOM-MANNEY-092822.mp3

Click BELOW to hear the FULL interview with Tom Manney, Technical Agronomist with Specialty Hybrids.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/TOM-MANNEY-HAT-RAW-AUDIO-092722-2.mp3

