Indiana’s Breeding Hog Inventory Down Four Percent from 2023

Indiana’s breeding hog inventory, at 250,000 head, was down four percent from June 2023—while the state’s total hog and pig inventory was estimated at 4.40 million head on June 1, down 50,000 head from a year ago, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

Market hog inventory, at 4.15 million head, was down 1 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter for the March to May quarter was 11.55, compared to 11.10 from the same period last year.

U.S. inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2024, was 74.5 million head. This was up 1 percent from June 1, 2023, and up slightly from March 1, 2024. Breeding inventory, at 6.01 million head, was down 3 percent from last year, and down slightly from the previous quarter. Market hog inventory, at 68.5 million head, was up 2 percent from last year, and up slightly from last quarter.

The March-May 2024 pig crop, at 34.0 million head, was up 2 percent from 2023. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 2.94 million head, up slightly from 2023. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 49 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.56 for the March-May period, compared to 11.36 last year.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.96 million sows farrow during the June-August 2024 quarter, down 3 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period one year earlier, and down 4 percent from the same period two years earlier. Intended farrowings for September-November 2024, at 2.94 million sows, are down 1 percent from the same period one year earlier, and down 5 percent from the same period two years earlier.

Source: USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office