Indiana Woodland Owner Conference Set for Nov. 1 and 2 in Wabash

Lenny Farlee, Purdue Extension Forester, gives a presentation about Indiana woodlands. Photo courtesy of the Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owners Association (IFWOA).

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2103/2024/09/29174219/cj-wrap-hat-ifwoa-indiana-woodland-owners-conference-092724.mp3

If you’re an Indiana woodland owner, there’s an event that’s coming up in northern Indiana that you’ll want to attend.

“We’d like to invite anyone who owns a woods or is interested in forestry to come join us for this wonderful conference in November,” says Liz Jackson, Executive Director of the Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owners Association (IFWOA)—talking about the upcoming Indiana Woodland Owner Conference. The event is set for November 1st and 2nd in Wabash.

“We’ll have opportunities to network with other landowners,” she says. “You can also share solutions, get new ideas, and learn from wildlife and forestry professionals.”

The conference starts on Friday, Nov. 1st with a busy field day.

“On Friday morning, we’re going to have some forestry field tours including a visit to Salamonie River State Forest near Wabash. It’s run by the Indiana DNR and we’re going to look at a recent timber harvest and talk about the impacts and results of that,” says Jackson. “Later Friday afternoon, we’re going to go to a family-owned forest near Silver Lake. We’re going to talk about the family’s efforts to improve their woods for forestry and wildlife.”

Members of the Indiana Forestry and Woodland Owners Association meet during the 2023 Indiana Woodland Owner Conference at Dave and Carol Jean Niehaus’ farm in DuBois County on Nov. 3, 2023. Photo courtesy of the Let the Sun Shine In – Indiana Facebook page.

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 2nd, the conference continues with an indoor program at the Honeywell Center in Wabash.

“We’ll have natural resource experts talk about things like the safe and effective use of herbicides, a hardwood industry update, programs for wildlife, and the invasive Spotted Lanternfly that has recently come to Indiana.”

Jackson adds that one of the state’s leading foresters, Lenny Farlee with Purdue Extension, is among the many experts who will be at the conference.

“He’s going to be talking about the invasive Tree of Heaven that many properties have. That’s an invasive tree we want to get rid of. It’s also a host for the Spotted Lanternfly, so it’s something we’re looking out for. It’s not the easiest tree to control, so we want to make sure that people understand how to manage it.”

The conference is sponsored by the Indiana Forestry & Woodland Owners Association (IFWOA), Indiana Forestry Educational Foundation, and Indiana Tree Farm Committee with support from Purdue University Forestry & Natural Resources Extension, and Indiana Association of Consulting Foresters. This conference is also funded in part by the Renewable Resources Extension Act (RREA).

CLICK HERE for the complete schedule, as well as registration and hotel information for the upcoming Indiana Woodland Owner Conference in Wabash.

