Indiana Winter Wheat Seedings up 55% From Last Year

Indiana winter wheat seeded area for 2023 is estimated at 450,000 acres, an increase of 55 percent from last year, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office.

Winter wheat planting progress trailed just behind the five-year average for most of the fall planting season. The unseasonably dry weather caused emergence to fall behind the five-year average as well. Planting wrapped up around mid-November. The crop condition was rated 62 percent good to excellent as of November 27, compared with 68 percent the same time last year.

U.S. winter wheat planted area for harvest in 2023 is estimated at 37.0 million acres, up 11 percent from 2022 and up 10 percent from 2021.

Seeding of the 2023 acreage was underway in early-September and began the month equal to the 5-year average pace. Throughout much of the season, planting progressed on pace with the 5-year average and reached 96 percent complete by November 13. Emergence was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average pace on November 27.