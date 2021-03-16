Indiana Student Receives ASA, BASF Soy Scholarship

Sydney Hefty of Auburn, Indiana, is the recipient of the 2021-22 Soy Scholarship award, sponsored by BASF and the American Soybean Association (ASA).

The scholarship is a $5,000 award presented to an exceptional high school senior who excels in both academics and in leadership roles and plans to pursue a degree in an agriculture-related field at an accredited college or university.

“ASA is proud to once again to team up with BASF to honor a young future ag leader,” ASA President Kevin Scott said. “We are excited Sydney Hefty has chosen a career in agriculture and look forward to seeing her future successes in the ag field.

Hefty has been involved in the National FFA Organization and 4-H for many years, wearing various leadership hats including, district officer secretary, treasurer, chapter officer secretary, club president, vice president and other roles. She is also active in volleyball, served as class president for three years and participated on the Principal Advisory Committee.

Described as “good example” and someone who is “not afraid to step outside the box and explore new adventures,” Hefty also honed her leadership skills into entrepreneurship, starting her own Boer goat breeding program.

“I will pursue opportunities that will give me the most experience to see firsthand the impact of current policy and how it directly impacts the entire agricultural system,” Hefty states in her application essay.

Hefty says she hopes to become a nationally recognized expert in the area of agricultural policy that is fair and equitable among producers, agribusinesses and consumers.

“We are honored to collaborate with the ASA to recognize students like Sydney Hefty, who have a strong desire to make a positive impact on our industry,” said Scott Kay, Vice President, U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “We rely on the commitment and skills that the next generation of agriculture professionals will bring in the future to further our goal of feeding a growing population.”

Source: American Soybean Association