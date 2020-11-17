Indiana Still on Pace for Record Corn and Soybean Yields

USDA maintained Indiana’s corn yield projection in last week’s crop production report at a record 189 bpa.

Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen says even on late planted corn that is still coming out now, “We’re still getting very, very good yields out of them. So, as I’ve said more than a few times in the past, late planting in and of itself does not guarantee low yields. It depends on how the rest of the year plays out and I think that’s what we’re seeing again this year.”

Nielsen says some corn yields have been surprisingly good despite a very dry August and September. There were some areas though that the drought stress was just too much.

“There have been some serious reductions in yields in those areas of the state, but apparently, from the statewide basis, it’s not been enough to draw down this statewide yield estimate of 189 bushels. So, I suppose the other way you could look at it is maybe it could have been 195 statewide average if we’d have had better rainfall during August and September.”

Soybean harvest is 97% complete in Indiana. The Indiana soybean yield was lowered in last week’s report and Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel says drought stressed areas contributed to USDA lowering their projection.

“These are fields that are running 40 bushels instead of 50 or 60 bushels if they had the rain. So, those have certainly come in to draw down the state average. 58bpa is still a record. The record prior to this was 2016 and 2018 at 57.5bpa. So, if we maintain, we still have a record year for yield for the state at 58. At 3% to go, I just don’t see that number changing.”

Nielsen and Casteel are joined by special guest Dr. Jim Camberato, Purdue Extension Soil Fertility Specialist, on the latest Purdue Crop Chat podcast. You can find that at hoosieragtoday.com and on iTunes.