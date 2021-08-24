Indiana State Fair Welcomes Over 830,000 During 18-Day Run

The 2021 Indiana State Fair closed Sunday following an 18-day event schedule. Under a new format, the State Fair was closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and added an additional weekend, which helped to spread out crowds across the additional day. As a result, the 2021 Indiana State Fair welcomed a total of 830,390 fairgoers throughout its 18 days.

“It is wonderful to be back together for this iconic summer tradition and celebrate all things Indiana,” said Indiana Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye. “We are thankful for a successful 2021 State Fair and for the opportunity to welcome Hoosiers back.”

The 165th Indiana State Fair returns July 29 – August 21, 2022 and will again be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Source: Indiana State Fair