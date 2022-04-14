Indiana State Fair Theme to Celebrate Indiana’s Automotive Industry

Indiana is already known for its automotive industry, as well as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” with the Indianapolis 500. The Indiana State Fair says it will honor the vehicles and people behind them that keep Indiana moving by announcing this year’s event theme as “Fun at the Speed of Summer.”

The Indiana State Fair says it is looking forward to celebrating Indiana’s worldwide recognition for its automotive history and contributions to the industry. They also plan to honor the state’s rich automotive tradition.

Iconic celebrity cars from movies and books, in addition to world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles will be on display during the event.

“For 2022, we are planning something very special, a monumental year to bring Hoosiers back together at this beloved summer tradition,” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director. “We are putting the pedal to the metal and building momentum to get ready for fun at the speed of summer!”

This year’s theme is presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.

This year’s Indiana State Fair will run from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The event will be closed on Mondays & Tuesdays.

For complete details and tickets to the 2022 Indiana State Fair, please visit: https://www.indianastatefair.com.