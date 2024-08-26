Indiana State Fair Celebrates Successful 2024 Event; Eclipses 2023 Attendance

The 167th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 15 days full of summertime fun, competition, education, and entertainment. Hoosiers from all corners of the state enjoyed fairgoer favorites, including the traditions of food, animals, exhibits and rides. Many popular new attractions were also unveiled this year, including the new splash pad, outdoor basketball court, ARTSCAPE exhibit, outdoor Illuminate lantern display, Art & Nature themed attractions, daily free concerts, Dock Dogs and so much more!

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of this year’s Indiana State Fair,” said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director, Indiana State Fair Commission. “The fair is an annual testament to the hard work and dedication of our leadership, staff, youth competitors, partners, volunteers, and all participants. We are grateful to all our fairgoers who came out this year to celebrate this iconic summertime tradition.”

Highlights of the 167th Indiana State Fair:

Despite navigating heat opening weekend, the 2024 Indiana State Fair attendance reached 854,236. (increase over 2023 attendance 840,414)

Final figures show an annual increase of fairgoers staying longer during each visit, with many vendors and partners reporting record sales.

The return of $2 Tuesday welcomed large crowds, proving Hoosiers love this iconic promotion.

10,000+ exhibitors & youth competitors showed or displayed a combined 52,000+ animal and non-animal projects.

Hosted the 8th Annual Harvest Dinner, featuring The Art of Leadership with Four Gubernatorial Hoosiers: Governor Eric Holcomb, Vice President Mike Pence, Governor Mitch Daniels and Senator Evan Bayh.

The Stars also came out for this year’s Fair for special occasions, including Indiana Fever All-Star Caitlyn Clark, Movie Star Keanu Reeves performed on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, and social media star Jackson Farmer attended his first Indiana State Fair, where he fell in love with antique tractors and Pioneer Village.

“This year was special in many ways. Each year has its own memories, and the 2024 Indiana State Fair was one of our best! The Art & Nature of Fun theme, with our partners at Newfields, brought incredible new exhibits & immersive experiences for our guests.” said Hoye.

Source: Indiana State Fair