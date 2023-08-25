Indiana State Fair Celebrates Historic 166th Year

The 166th Indiana State Fair wrapped up Sunday following 18 days full of summertime fun, competition, education, and entertainment. Hoosiers from all corners of the state enjoyed fairgoer favorites, including the traditions of food, animals, exhibits and rides. Many popular new attractions were also unveiled this year, including the Illuminate Lantern Display, Basketball themed exhibits (Hoopfest & Land of Legends), daily free concerts, Baby Otters and so much more!

The stars of the show this year were the unveiling of the NEW Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, hosting its first event in the Indiana State Fair Swine Competitions and the celebration of the Year of Basketball.

“This year marks such a special moment in our history. Not only did we unveil the World-Class, premiere livestock facility in the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, but we also celebrated the State that Grew the Game of Basketball, with our great partners at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. 2023 was a remarkable and memorable year!” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission executive director. “Watching 4-Hers and families showing livestock and making memories in our newly renovated swine barn, which is already packed full of a century of traditions, was nothing short of remarkable.”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 INDIANA STATE FAIR

Despite navigating very challenging weather, 2023 State Fair attendance reached 840,414. (Slight increase over 2022)

Implementation of new safety measures, including the new Minor Policy, proved very successful.

Final numbers show that fairgoers spent their entire day enjoying the Fair, with many vendors and partners reporting record sales.

6,700+ exhibitors showed or displayed a combined nearly 50,000 animal and non-animal projects