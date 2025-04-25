Indiana State Fair Announces 2025 Theme: ‘The Soundtrack of Summer’

The Indiana State Fair has announced the official theme for this year’s annual celebration: “The Soundtrack of Summer” presented by Get Prepared Indiana – a celebration of music, memories and magic that create a summertime anthem.

The 168th Indiana State Fair starts Friday, August 1 and runs through Sunday, August 17. The Indiana State Fair will be closed on Mondays.

“We are excited to unveil ‘The Soundtrack of Summer’ as the official theme of the 2025 Indiana State Fair,” said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair. “The sounds of summer come alive like nowhere else at the Great Indiana State Fair, connecting generations, sparking memories, and bringing joy to everyone. We are incredibly grateful to our partners with Get Prepared Indiana and can’t wait to welcome Hoosiers back to their Fair in a few short months.”

New to the 2025 Indiana State Fair, VINYL REVIVAL will feature The Art of Music Exhibit, an immersive experience that celebrates the powerful connection between music and visual art by showcasing iconic album covers and the stories behind them. Enjoy a pop-up record store, in partnership with Indy CD & Vinyl, along with hand-painted displays of musicians from around the world. Whether a lifelong music lover or a curious explorer, this one-of-a-kind showcase will entertain fairgoers of all ages.

“The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and its Get Prepared (GetPrepared.in.gov) campaign is proud to sponsor this year’s Indiana State Fair,” says Jennifer-Ruth Green, Secretary of the Indiana Office of Public Safety and Executive Director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. “When disasters strike, it is critical that you and your loved ones know how to respond. From severe weather to fire safety to home protection, the Get Prepared website offers tips, plans and information to help you prepare for any scenario to ensure you remain safe, secure and resilient.”

For more information, visit IndianaStateFair.com.