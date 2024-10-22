Indiana Soybeans 75% Harvested, Corn 61%

Indiana’s corn and soybean harvest pace remains well ahead of the five-year average as Mother Nature remains cooperative. According to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report, another dry week pushed Indiana farmers to 75% harvest completion for soybeans and 61% completion of corn. You can compare that to the five-year average of 62% for soybeans and 45% for corn.

Nationally, USDA says 81% of soybean harvest is complete while 65% of U.S. corn is harvested.

According to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA NASS Indiana Field Office, cool, dry weather aided operators across the state as they continued harvest activities. However, pastures were not recovering well and planted cover crops and winter wheat were struggling to germinate due to the persistent dry conditions. Winter wheat planting remained on schedule with 59% planted. Fall calving was underway, with some livestock requiring alternate watering sources. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were nearing completion. Other activities included hauling grain, planting cover crops, and harvest equipment maintenance.