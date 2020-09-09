Indiana Soybeans 63%, Corn 61% Good to Excellent

In USDA’s crop progress report on Tuesday, 63% of Indiana soybeans and 61% of Indiana corn were rated good to excellent. Nationally, 65% of soybeans and 61% of corn were rated good to excellent.

In Indiana, temperatures cooled off in the latter half of last week, while isolated rain events replenished moisture levels in the southern part of the state, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. The southern portion of the state received above average rainfall, while the north and central regions remained unusually dry. Statewide, soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 70.3 degrees Fahrenheit, 0.1 degrees below normal for the state. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 4.13 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.46 inches. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 6.

Spotty rainfall last week benefited some fields, but many corn and soybean fields across the state were still short on moisture. The percent of corn mature was in line with the five-year average, as was the percent of soybeans dropping leaves, though concerns remained regarding kernel and pod fill after recent dry spells.

Corn silage harvest was well underway last week, and hay harvests continued slightly ahead of the five-year average. Livestock were reportedly in good condition as fall calving approached, though pasture conditions declined slightly amid the dry weather. Other activities for the week included harvesting specialty crops, preparing equipment for harvest, and mowing roadsides.

Source: USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office