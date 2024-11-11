Indiana Soybean Checkoff Takes Center Stage at World Food Championships

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) and U.S. Soy have a prominent role in the Kitchen Arena of the 2024 World Food Championships (WFC), the largest food sport competition focused on everyday cooking categories, Nov. 8-12 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

High oleic soybean oil will be provided to WFC competitors through a partnership with the event. The high oleic soybean oil will serve as the “official Cooking Oil” for the competition, and it will be made available to all of the contestants via the WFC’s Kitchen Arena pantry.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Indiana Soybean Alliance to elevate soy as an ingredient on one of the world’s preeminent stages for food competition,” said WFC Founder Mike McCloud. “Soy is such a versatile ingredient with so many uses, it is often underutilized in Western cuisine.”

High oleic soybean oil delivers enhanced functional benefits within food service operations such as superior high heat stability. Exclusively a U.S. product, it extends product shelf life and offers the longest fry life of any edible oil. High oleic soybean oil lasts longer than standard vegetable oils in high-temperature and extended-use applications because of its heat and oxidative stability. In addition, the oil’s neutral flavor profile allows it to blend well in a variety of foods and lets the true and natural flavors of the ingredients stand out.

Many venues around Indiana are already using high oleic soybean oil including the Indianapolis Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Pacers’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Purdue University’s Ross-Ade Stadium and Mackey Arena, and Indiana University’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Memorial Stadium – among others.

“Just like the many venues around that state that are already using high oleic soybean oil, the World Food Championships is another great opportunity to showcase this cooking oil,” said ISA Chair Kevin Cox, a farmer from Brazil, Ind. “High oleic soybean oil is soybean checkoff program success story, and I am very excited about this product’s future.”

The 2024 World Food Championships, Nov. 8-12 at the Indiana State Fairground, has hosted many qualifying events throughout the year. The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will be the heart of the action, with competitions, live demonstrations and unique fan experiences spread throughout the venue.

For more detailed event information and ticket purchases, go online to the WFC website at https://worldfoodchampionships.com/tickets.

Source: Indiana Soybean Alliance