Indiana Soybean Alliance Student Soybean Innovation Competition Goes Virtual

Soybean farmers, Purdue students, manufacturing leaders and the general public are all invited to join the Indiana Soybean Alliance for a live presentation of the Student Soybean Innovation Competition from 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 21 via Facebook Live on the ISA’s Facebook page facebook.com/IndianaSoybeanAlliance.

Originally scheduled for late March, the 26th annual Student Soybean Innovation Competition awards ceremony was postponed due to government-mandated, Coronavirus restrictions. To celebrate the work of the Purdue University students, ISA will now to present this year’s winners through a virtual awards ceremony.

Sponsored by the ISA, the competition allows Purdue students to explore the vast potential of soybeans as an ingredient to develop new products. Following the competition, ISA works to develop the products, evaluate long-term feasibility and commercialization viability. Previous contest winners include soy drinking straws, soy-based exfoliating beads, as well as the ever-popular soy crayons and soy candles.

Along with the first, second and third place winners, the People’s Choice Award will also be revealed during the online ceremony. The public can vote for the People’s Choice Award from now through 6:30 p.m., April 21 on the ISA’s Facebook page. Twelve student teams began work on their projects in September 2019, developing and testing their ideas along with completing market research reports for their products. Meet the student teams and learn more about the products they invented at facebook.com/IndianaSoybeanAlliance.

For those unable to watch live or who do not have a Facebook account, the video will be available on the ISA’s YouTube Channel following the event at youtube.com/IndianaSoybean.

For more information or questions regarding the live event, contact Robyn Shelley at [email protected] or 317-644-1317.