Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Corn Marketing Council Launch Young Farmer Video Contest

Graphic courtesy of the Indiana Soybean Alliance.

The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) and Indiana Corn Marketing Council are launching a video competition to help celebrate and grow the next generation of farmers.

Create a vertical video (TikTok/Instagram Reels format) up to 90 seconds long showcasing your family’s farm, showing how many ways you use soybeans throughout the day, representing how farmers use sustainable practices, or sharing your reason for joining Indiana FFA Organization, and the importance of paving the way for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Use your filmmaking and editing skills to create a portrait (9:16 ratio) video following one of the four prompts below:

What makes your farm special? Create a video showing off your farm, farm equipment, and/or what makes your farm unique.

How many ways are soybeans used in your daily life? From your shoes, the oil in your food, Poreshield on the roads you drive on, or the crayons you draw with, soybeans are used everywhere in our daily lives. Create a video showcasing all of the ways you use soybeans on a daily basis.

Farmers use sustainable practices to improve the environment around them and ensure the land is in good shape for generations to come. Most commonly implemented sustainable practices include cover crops and no-till. Create a video showing what practices are implemented and how and why farmers use sustainable practices.

FFA members are making great strides to improve the future of agriculture. Why is it important to you to shape the next generation of agriculture? Create a video sharing your reason for joining FFA and the importance of paving the way for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Edit your video to add effects, music, voiceovers, etc.

Submit your video for a chance to win $200.

Here is an example video from our friends with Indiana FFA of what a video could look like:

The deadline for submissions is April 8, 2024.

You must be a resident of Indiana to win. Your video may be posted on the Indiana Soybean Alliance social media pages. Winner will be notified by email or phone.

CLICK HERE to see the full contest details and submit your entry.

NOTE: A Gmail account is needed to submit and entry through the Google form.